Did Kanye West Cancel The Rest Of The Saint Pablo Tour?

Kanye West has reportedly canceled the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo tour.

Black Twitter canceled Kanye West for his would-be Trump support and Beyonce rant, now it looks like he has canceled himself.

Just got word from a source that @kanyewest informed his crew that remaining dates of U.S. #SaintPabloTour are nixed. — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) November 21, 2016

L.A. Times reporter Gerrick Kennedy is saying that the remaining dates of Kanye West’s Saint Pablo tour have been canceled. This comes after Kanye walked out on his Sacramento date after just performing for 30 minutes, most of which was him ranting. Ticketmaster gave ticketholders full refunds for the show.

The first cancellation came when his show in Los Angeles was nixed. It was supposed to be a make-up show for one he canceled earlier this month after he lost his voice.

#BREAKING Kanye West concert in LA tonight cancelled. This after he ended the Sacramento show in 30 minutes. #SaintPabloTour pic.twitter.com/UmDJA72PUQ — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) November 21, 2016

As of early Monday morning [Nov. 21] you could still log on to Ticketmaster.com and buy tickets to the remaining shows. The remaining dates are also still active on the Saint Pablo tour website.

Kanye nor his manager Scooter Braun have acknowledged a cancellation of the tour online.

If the saint pablo tour is cancelled, look on the bright side, your pending refund is coming just in time for the holidays.

Photo: WENN.com