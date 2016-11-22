Kanye West Hospitalized For His Own Health & Safety In LA

Kanye West has been hospitalized in a Los Angeles. According to reports, Yeezy was admitted this afternoon (Nov. 21), for his own “health and safety.”

According to NBC News, and it various source, West is currently under observation in the hospital.

This news comes after the abrupt cancellation of the Saint Pablo Tour and numerous rants during recent shows that saw West disparaging Jay Z and Beyonce and the music industry, and proclaiming his support for Donald Trump.

Sources said West was suffering from the exhaustion, which led to the deletion of the remaining tour dates.

This is not a time for jokes, we sincerely hope Mr. West gets well soon.

Photo: WENN.com