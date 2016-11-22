Ray J Releases Ill-Timed Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Diss “Famous” [STREAM]

Ray J just unleashed his response to Kanye West’s “Famous” with a diss track of the same name. Bad timing?

As he promised just a few weeks ago, Ray J has dropped his diss track response to Kanye West for putting a likeness of his body in his “Famous” video. Naturally, there are some brutal shots sent Kim Kardashian’s way as well. The track also features Chris Brown.

“You can’t fault me and Chris for responding to all the things that have been done about us over the last few months,” Ray J told Billboard in October.

Produced by Drumma Boy, Ray J and Chris Brown deliver insults with some heavy auto-tune. Ray J comes with the most vicious shots spitting lines like “She f*cked me for fame, look in her eyes/She was the first one to sign on the line/She was the real one to plan it all out/Look at the family, they walk around proud/All because she had my d*ck in her mouth.”

He later insists that’s he’s moved on and better now because he has a “bad ass wife.”

The track can be viewed as a bad look since Kanye is obviously going through a tough time after his erratic behavior and cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour. Kanye has also been hospitalized for exhaustion and his wife is by his side. Or, it can be seen as the perfect time to drop the track since their names are in the news. Either way, listen for yourself below.