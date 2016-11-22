Cam’ron’s Reebok Collaboration Kicks Drop This Monday, November 28

The wait is almost over for the highly anticipated Cam’Ron’s Reebok Collaboration. The Ventilator Supreme kicks a.k.a. the Fleeboks 2.



The pink suede covered version of the popular Ventilator Supreme comes stamped with the Dip Set logo on the back and features some fresh pink camouflage laces and translucent pink soles.

Releasing on Cyber Pink Monday (Nicki Minaj already claimed Friday for her pinkness), the Reebok Ventilator Supreme Cam’ron’s will be available on Reebok.com for the reasonable price of $159.99. We say reasonable because when Yeezy’s that look like sweaters knitted for your feet retail for $220, a sneaker with an actual design scheme going for $160 doesn’t sound ridiculous.

Check the pics below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these come Pink Monday.

