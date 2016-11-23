Read Pusha T’s Letter To Kanye West Thanking Him For My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

Pusha T‘s life changed after his cameo appearances on Kanye West’s 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

In the midst of the outpouring of “Pray For Kanye” social media posts after he was checked into the hospital for exhaustion and psych evaluation, Pusha T took a moment to simply say thank you the troubled rapper for molding him into the artist he is today.

Tuesday, November 22 marked the sixth anniversary of Kanye’s opus My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. It also marked the launch of Pusha T‘s career as a solo artist. After signing to GOOD music in September 2010, he was featured on two tracks on the album, “Runaway” and “So Appalled.” While Pusha T was always revered as the slightly better Clipse member, these events thrust him into the spotlight alone.

Recognizing that Kanye’s invite to be on the album was a “set up” Pusha took a moment to thank Kanye for his vision.

Pusha T writes:

6 yrs ago today I was apart of one of the greatest hip hop albums ever. You invited me to Hawaii and said “pick whatever tracks you love and write to all of them.” I got greedy, I stopped going to play basketball with you every morning and proceeded to write to 8 songs on your album. U kept me on 2, “Runaway” which was your platinum single, and “So Appalled” which put me on a song with you, Hov, Cyhi, Swizz, and produced by Rza. Thinking back on it, it really was all a set up. You were setting me up to be the solo artist I never saw myself as. So on the 6th anniversary of MBDTF and as the President of your label G.O.O.D. music I wanna say thanx for the endless opportunities you have brought to me. P.S. I think it’s time we all head back to Hawaii@kanyewest ::whenever you ready:: #GOOD

Given Kanye’s current condition, a trip to Hawaii doesn’t sound too bad.

Photo: Screenshot