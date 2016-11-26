Kanye West So Paranoid He Wouldn’t Let Doctors Touch Him

With every passing day, the reports on the current mental state of Kanye West get weirder and weirder. The latest is that Yeezy is so paranoid he won’t let the doctors who are supposed to be treating him touch him for fear they’re “out to get him.”

Says TMZ:

We’re told after Kanye was taken to the hospital Monday he was convinced people were out to get him, including the doctors who were caring for him. Our sources say for a time he wouldn’t even let the doctors touch him. Our sources say the paranoia has been building for months … obviously going way beyond the stated reasons for the hospitalization … dehydration and exhaustion. We’re told the goal is getting him home Monday and under the care of his personal doctor, but it’s too early to know if that will happen.

West spent Thanksgiving in the hospital with Kim Kardashian by his side.

One thing is for certain, sleep deprivation and exhaustion are probably not the only issues Mr. West is dealing with. That’s not even including all these “sources” that keep telling various outlets different stories.

Yeezy was admitted into the hospital on Nov. 21. That’s a long time, and the wrong place, to avoid doctors. Just saying.

Photo: WENN.com