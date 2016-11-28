Soul Train Awards Results: Drake Nominated For The Most Awards, Won Zero

Check out the entire winners list from the 2016 Soul Train Awards.
The 2016 Soul Train Awards had another memorable night with Erykah Badu hosting and Brandy stealing the show with a medley of her deep catalog of hits.
On a night that was packed with stars, one was noticeably absent, Drake. The Canadian superstar wasn’t actually expected to be present at the show, but, he was nominated for more awards than any other artist this year. However, he did not win not one award. In most of the categories, he was beat out by another superstar who wasn’t there either, Beyonce. Check out the entire list of the night’s winners below.
Best New Artist
Anderson .Paak
Andra Day
Bryson Tiller
Chance The Rapper — WINNER
Ro James
Tory Lanez
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Anthony Hamilton
Bryson Tiller
Maxwell — WINNER
The Weeknd
Usher
Centric Certified Award
After 7
Anderson .Paak — WINNER
Bilal
Lalah Hathaway
Musiq Soulchild
Video of the Year
Beyoncé, “Formation” — WINNER
Beyoncé, “Sorry”
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Kanye West, “Fade”
Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Song
Donnie McClurkin, “I Need You”
Hezekiah Walker, “Better”
Kirk Franklin, “123 Victory” — WINNER
Tamela Mann, “God Provides”
Travis Greene, “Made A Way”
Album/Mixtape of the Year
Beyoncé, Lemonade — WINNER
Bryson Tiller, T R A P S O U L
DJ Khaled, Major Key
Drake, Views
Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
Rihanna, Anti
Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year)
Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, “No Problem”
DJ Khaled feat. Drake, “For Free”
Drake, “Controlla”
Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla, “One Dance”
Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana and Infared, “All the Way Up” — WINNER
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Alicia Keys
Beyoncé — WINNER
Fantasia
Jill Scott
Rihanna
Song of the Year
Adele, “Hello”
Beyoncé, “Formation” — WINNER
Bryson Tiller, “Don’t”
Drake, “Controlla”
Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Hello,” written by Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Gregory Allen Kurstin (Adele)
“Rise Up,” written by Andra Day, Jennifer Decilveo (Andra Day) — WINNER
“Formation,” written by Michael L. Williams Li, Beyoncé Knowles, Khalif Brown, Aaquil Brown, Asheton Hogan, (Beyoncé)
“Don’t,” written by Johntá M. Austin, Mariah Carey, Bryan-Michael Cox, Jermaine Dupri, Tavoris Javon Hollins, Isom Brandon Stewart, Bryson Dejuan Tiller (Bryson Tiller)
“Needed Me,” written by Nicholas Valentino Audino, Rachel Derrus, Adam King Feeney, Robyn R. Fenty, Brittany Talia Hazzard, Charles Hinshaw Jr., Lewis Beresford Hughes, Dijon Isaiah Mcfarlane, Khaled Rohaim, Te Whiti Te Rangitepaia Mataa Warbick (Rihanna)
Best Dance Performance
Beyoncé, “Formation”
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Kanye West (Dance Performance feat. Teyana Taylor) – “Fade” — WINNER
Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”
Usher feat. Young Thug, “No Limit”
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”
Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, “No Problem”
DJ Khaled feat. Drake, “For Free”
Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana and Infared, “All The Way Up” — WINNER
Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”
Photo: WENN.com