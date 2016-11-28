American Express Bringing Kendrick Lamar To Art Basel In Miami

American Express users are getting a Cyber Monday treat involving Kendrick Lamar. The Compton rapper, as well as visual artist Shantell Martin, will be in Miami this week for a special event at Art Basel.

K. Dot and Martin will combine for what’s being described as an immersive and engaging experience for AmEx Card Member and special guests. Martin will be performing while Martin will be sketching a large mural tied to the MC’s music.

“American Express is thrilled to partner with one of today’s biggest music artists, Kendrick Lamar and visual artist Shantell Martin, to bring a night of music and art to our Card Members,” said Walter Frye, VP, Global Entertainment and Premier Events for American Express, via a press released. “We are pleased to add Kendrick to our list of amazing artists with whom we have worked, to deliver an unforgettable moment to our Card Members through a unique visual and audio experience at the Faena hotel in Miami.”

It will all go down at the pop up Faena Dome in South Beach Miami on Dec. 1.

Tickets go on sale today at 12pm (Nov. 28) via Ticketmaster.com.

