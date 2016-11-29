Beyoncé Drops A Line Of Lemonade Inspired Christmas Gear

Lemonade was a popular joint and apparently it still is. At least Beyoncé seems to think so, along with a holiday twist.

The Queen Bey is taking her Spring smash and utilizing it for the coming winter by launching a line of Christmas merchandise that’s sure to keep the Beyhivé warm and toasty while keeping their stingers sharp for anyone whom may cometh for thy queen.

Banking on clever holiday puns like “I Sleigh All Day” and even wrapping paper featuring lemons, stockings, and Bey herself, we’re sure that these will become an immediate hit with her legion of fans who cannot get enough of her highness.

Peep some of the merchandise below and if you’re interested in copping a little something-something check out her website here.

—

Photos: Beyonce.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »