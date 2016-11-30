Kanye West Nervous Breakdown Triggered By Anniversary Of Mom’s Death

The conspiracy theories as to exactly what led to Kanye West‘s hospitalization continue to flourish. The latest, which will no doubt be taken as fact by many, is that the anniversary of his mother’s death is what caused his nervous breakdown.

Besides allegedly suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation, West has also been reportedly so paranoid he wouldn’t let doctors touch him.

Reports TMZ:

Sources very close to Kanye tell TMZ … he was increasingly becoming a powder keg of emotions in the weeks leading up to his hospitalization at the UCLA Medical Center … fueled by what we’re told was a shocking lack of sleep and the pressures of touring, running his businesses, parenting and providing emotional support to his wife who was suffering her own emotional trauma after the Paris robbery. But our sources say the trigger for the breakdown was Donda’s death back in November 2007. Her funeral was November 20 — the same day he cancelled his show at the L.A. Forum. The following day — November 21 — Kanye cancelled the remainder of the tour and hours later suffered the breakdown. People close to Kanye tell us he never effectively grieved over his mom’s death and has always had a difficult time in November, but this time he reached the breaking point.

Donda West’s death is almost always referenced whenever Kanye West starts acting out, so this shouldn’t be a surprise.

Although it was thought Yeezy would be released from the hospital this past Monday (after spending Thanksgiving in the facility), there is still no timetable for his release.

