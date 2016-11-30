Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Work From Hospital Bed

Kanye West is reportedly asking that studio equipment and sketches from his clothing line be brought to the hospital so he can continue working.

Us Weekly reports that a source close to the situation tells them:

“Kanye keeps wanting to work. At the hospital, he requested that recording equipment be brought to the hospital so he can record in his bed. And he has kept asking to see sketches of his fashion lines. He continues to want to work and Kim has to keep telling him to rest.”

Kanye has been in the hospital since last Monday after being checked in due to exhaustion. This came after two back-t0-back erratic shows on his Saint Pablo tour that was eventually canceled.

If the reports are accurate, it wouldn’t be the first time that Kanye has gone against doctors orders to make music. He was introduced to most of the world via his song “Through The Wire” that was recorded not too long after he suffered a serious car accident. Legend has it that he recorded the song with a swollen jaw and his mouth wired shut.

Hearing that Kanye wants recording equipment at the hospital could be a sign that he doing much better than he was before. Knowing his dedication to excellence, he probably wants the best equipment money can buy. To get an idea of the kind of stuff he works with, check out a recent episode of Hip-Hop Collectors where Patchwerk Studio shows the kind of equipment Kanye has rented from them in the past.

