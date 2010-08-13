Kanye West Confirms Breakup With Amber Rose



Kanye West is confirming what’s been speculated for months, that’s he’s broken things off with girlfriend Amber Rose.

The G.O.O.D. Music head dished details on the breakup during an appearance on Hot 97’s Angie Martinez Show.

As previously reported, the rapper told Martinez that he believes Nicki Minaj will be the second hottest rapper of ‘all time’ after Detroit emcee Eminem and expressed his grief over the death of his mother, the late Dr. Donda West.

While on-air, Ye also took time to break down his situation with his companion of two years, Amber Rose.

He tells Martinez that while their time together was “amazing”, the two were no longer an item.

According to Ye, his experience with Rose made him a “nicer person”; while label execs would make excuses for his behavior Yeezy says that Amber would shun him, forcing him to grow.

“One of the greatest things that she showed me was just to be a nicer person because she was so disconnected from the concept of celebrity when I first met her…A celebrity could be talking to people crazy and everyone’s used to it at the label like, ‘He’s wildin’ out. It doesn’t matter.’ [Amber] be like, ‘What?! You just talked to your fans so crazy right now. I’m not even talking to you right now.’ … I grew from that. I think that was the greatest growth that I got from that experience…”



Ye says that his goal now is to find a woman he can marry and look at as an example for a daughter.

“My goal in life is to really have an amazing woman and have a family, but I think I had to go through these different things to grow…That was a one-off…I’m not trying to dive into anything unless I really, really think that I can marry this person. I look at this person and I say, ‘This is how I want my daughter to be.’”



Amber Rose, who has been rumored to be dating New Orleans Saint Reggie Bush, recently posted a tweet to her Twitter account saying,