Bill Cosby Slams Death Rumors, Says He’s “Not Amused” [Video]



Legendary comedian Bill Cosby decided to go on Larry King Live to squelch rumors that he finds not so funny.

Earlier this week, rumors of Bill Cosby’s death ran rampant on Twitter, even becoming a trending topic; but Bill tells CNN’s Kyra Phillips, who was filling in for King, that the joke was not amusing.

“I don’t want [whoever spread the rumor] to do this anymore, because this is my fourth time being reported [dead].”

Although Cosby initially seemed to be taking the rumor in stride, he was clearly not entirely amused by the misinformation and even tweeted about the issue stating:

“It is no longer fun.”



In the interview, Cosby seemed to point at one person as the source of the multiple death rumors and states that people shouldn’t make Twitter their source for news.

In late April, R&B singer Bobby Brown also was a victim of the vicious rumor, Brown appeared on numerous media outlets to dispute the story.

SMH, people need to find something better to do.