DMX Pulled Over For Speeding Moments After Jail Release

DMX just can’t seem to stay away from the police.

According to published reports, the Ruff Ryder was pulled over minutes after being released from jail on Friday (August 13) after being stopped while driving a rented red Mercedes down Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

According to published reports, X was pulled over for speeding when police discovered that X did not have a valid driver’s license.

Although X will have to appear in court in the near future, he was not arrested but instead received a citation and police ordered a licensed passenger to drive the celebrity home.

Some people just catch a break.

