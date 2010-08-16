Bow Wow To Work At Foot Locker To Promote Film



Bow Wow is set to don the trademark striped uniform of Foot Locker employees to promote his upcoming film.

The Cash Money rapper is scheduled to work today at the chain’s flagship New York location as part of his promo campaign for his film Lottery Ticket.

Bow will appear in the film alongside Ice Cube, Brandon T. Jackson, Naturi Naughton, Loretta Divine, Terry Crews, Mike Epps and T-Pain as he plays a disgruntled Foot Locker employee who discovers that he has a winning lottery ticket worth $350 million dollars.

Lottery Ticket hits theaters Friday, August 20.

The flagship Foot Locker is located at 120 W. 34th St.