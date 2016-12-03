Kanye West’s Erratic Behavior Due To Psychiatric Medication

Before Kanye West was hospitalized for over a week, to say his behavior was erratic would be an understatement. Sources are now saying it was due to Yeezy not taking the proper doses of his psychiatric medication.

West was released from the hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Reports TMZ:

Our sources say Kanye has long suffered from psychological issues controllable by medication. We’re told Kanye is steady on his meds, but deviated from the prescribed dosage … and that’s what led to the downward spiral and eventual mental breakdown. It’s still unclear if Kanye flat-out stopped taking some of the pills or just decided to take different amounts — but we’re told he made the biggest changes in the wake of Kim’s Paris robbery. Doctors were able to keep Kanye in the hospital for 8 days, and during that time were able to medicate him, and get him more stable.

Currently West is under the medical care of his personal doctor.

Photo: WENN.com