J. Cole Releases 4 Your Eyez Only Tracklist…With No Features

Looks like J. Cole is trying to go platinum with no features, again.

After a pump fake and some cloudy promotion, it looks like the Dec. 9 release date for the new J. Cole album 4 Your Eyez Only is legit. The official Dreamville Records Twitter accounted shared an image of the back of the CD packaging that features the tracklist.

Just in case that font is playing cruel games on your eyes, here’s what it says:

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Immortal

Deja Vu

Ville Mentality

She’s Mine Part 1

Change

Neighbors

Foldin Clothes

She’s Mine Part 2

4 Your Eyez Only

Noticeably absent are the two tracks he released last week that built anticipation for the album, “False Prophets” and “Everybody Gotta Die.” Maybe they are bonus tracks?

Cole, who has hinted at rapping and performing less, seems to be getting right to the point with this effort. It only has 10 songs on it. His three previous albums each ranged between 13 and 16 tracks long.