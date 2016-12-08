Kanye West Recording New Music, Fittin’ To Drop A Classic?

From a pending divorce (which has since been denied) to questions about the doses of his psych medication, the reports about Kanye West since his hospitalization have been all over the place. One rumor that will peak the interest of his devoted fans is that he is working on new music.

Check that—working on new music after a crisis, which usually means peak Kanye West, musically.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to Kanye tell TMZ … since he got home, he’s been more relaxed and focused. We’re told Kanye’s built a temporary studio in their Bel-Air mansion so he can have the privacy he needs to get healthy, while also making new music as ideas come to him. Our sources say Kanye’s comparing the breakdown, and 8 day hospital stay, to his near-fatal car crash and his mother’s death. We’re told he feels he created some of his best work — “Through The Wire” and ‘808s’ — after those crises.

Think the new material is the beginnings of another classic Kanye West album?

Nevertheless, we’d rather Yeezy be right mentally before going too hard for the music.

—

Photo: WENN.com