J. Cole Reveals He Is A Dad On New Album, Wale Shows Off Newborn

Just a few days ago rap fans were pitting J. Cole and Wale against each other. This week we’re celebrating them for fatherhood.

As Nas once said, “this for my brothers with daughters.”

Both J. Cole and Wale made some big reveals in their new journies in fatherhood.

Cole’s news of being a new dad slipped out much like the news of him getting married did, not from his own mouth. An iTunes review of his new album 4 Your Eyez Only which is set to drop on Friday revealed the inspiration behind two tracks on the album, “She’s Mine” parts one and two.

Congratulations To J Cole On Becoming A Father! Revealed By iTunes pic.twitter.com/gLwt9tF3FU — DJ Faze (@DigitalDripped) December 8, 2016

In addition to responding to J. Cole’s “False Prophets,” Wale is one-upping his homie by finally sharing some photos of his newborn, Zyla.

Congrats to both, grown man ish right there.

Photo: Screenshot