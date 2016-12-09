4YourEyezOnly: Read The Early Reactions To The New J. Cole Album

J. Cole‘s new album is here as promised and people are eating it up for breakfast. 4YourEyezOnly

Two years after his classic album [with no features] 2014 Forest Hills Drive, J. Cole is back with another one [with no features].

4 Your Eyez Only, like most of his work, is not one meant to be digested after one listen. But that’s not stopping people from offering their opinions and even coming up with theories of what the album is about. As usual, you have some people calling the music “boring” while people on the other side insist that you need a certain level of intelligence to understand. Then there’s people in the middle who just enjoy it for what it is.

Check out what people are saying below.

A photo of everyone featured on J. Cole's new album. #4YourEyezOnly pic.twitter.com/zrbZQuazHk — J. Cole Direct (@JColeDirect) December 9, 2016

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »