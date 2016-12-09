HBO To Create Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Documentary The Defiant Ones

HBO is putting into a motion an upcoming four-part documentary that will focus on the business partnership of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. The title of the documentary is The Defiant Ones and will feature a bevy of celebrities and figures connected to the successful pair.

Billboard reports:

HBO is prepping a four-part documentary on the the partnership between Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine entitled The Defiant Ones. The movie, directed by Allen Hughes (Menace II Society), will feature in-depth interviews with the pair as well as Bono, Nas, Ice Cube, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg. Probing the dynamic duo’s longtime business and personal relationship, it will follow their respective paths through the music industry as solo acts and their wildly successful partnership on Aftermath Records, discovering Eminem and collaboration on the Beats Electronics headphones brand.

In 2014, the pair’s successful Beats audio line was purchased by Apple for $3 billion which will undoubtedly be a focus of the documentary. Producers and officials of the show promise that the documentary will not be a serious study of their careers and will have elements of “drama and humor, tragedy and triumph” according to a statement from HBO president of programming Casey Bloys.

The film will make its debut in 2017.

—

Photo: WENN.com