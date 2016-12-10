A$AP Ferg, Desiigner, Cam’ron & More: FANCY.Com Pop-Up Shop In NYC Is LIT

The Pop-Up shop craze continues with FANCY.com dropping its latest salvo in the movement with a holiday-themed shopping experience in NYC. An added bonus is a performance space for its featured artists called The Run Up.

The e-commerce website popped-up on 461 West 14th Street and enjoyed the company of some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names blessing them with some impressive performances.

On day one of the pop-up, guests such as A$AP Ferg and Trey Songz were in attendance to enjoy performances from Cam’Ron and Big Baby Dram while day 2 featured Grammy nominee Desiigner, Juelz Santana, and Ingrid.

Seems like FANCY.com’s Pop-Up shop is the place to be this weekend as Ryan Leslie, A$P Ferg, and Flatbush Zombies are all slated to make appearances of their own.

The Run Up is going to be open for business daily through December 11 from 11am – 8pm.

Check out pics below and on the following pages of what you missed and make some time to stop by and enjoy the festivities.

—

Photo: Courtesy of FANCY.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »