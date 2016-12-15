Where Is The Lie?: Future Says Jay Z’s Reasonable Doubt Wasn’t A Classic In 1996 [VIDEO]

Future just said something most are afraid to admit in public. Jay Z’s Reasonable Doubt didn’t become a classic until after Tupac and Biggie died.

In a recent videotape barbershop debate, Future offered an unpopular opinion about Jay Z’s first and true holy grail, his 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt.

Sitting among James Harden, Steve Stoute, Maverick Carter and Ebro Darden the topic of classic albums came up. While RN is undoubtedly a classic now, Future argues that it wasn’t the hottest thing in the street when it dropped, at least where he’s from.

“Jay Z wasn’t great when 2pac and Biggie was alive,” Future says. “It was Biggie, Tupac, Ice Cube. [Reasonable Doubt] wasn’t hot until [Tupac and Biggie] died.”

After some groans from the room, Future expounded, “I’m saying at that time, [it wasn’t hot]. They always go back for your classic album.”

Is he lying though?

When RN dropped Jay Z was far from a heavyweight. He still had Tupac, Biggie and Nas ahead of him. Hell, even Master P and Snoop Dogg were bigger names than he at the time. RN was not being compared to Ready To Die, Illmatic or even AZ’s Doe Or Die for that matter. It is true that the album didn’t start being heralded as a possible classic until years later. Jay wasn’t considered elite until he managed to escape Biggie’s shadow first, and then go at Nas with “The Takeover.”

You just had to be there. Spit your truth Future.

