Jim Jones Threatens Mona Scott-Young’s Husband With The Fade

Mona Scott-Young was a guest on The Wendy Williams Show, which soon enough sparked controversy. Jim Jones was none too happy with her answer when asked about his departure from Love & Hip Hop, and he basically threatened to bless her husband with the fade.

“The deals were over, they didn’t want to continue. Fly little birdie fly,” said Scott-Young when Williams asked her about Jones and his ever-fiancée Chrissy Lampkin jumping ship for their own show.

She was actually quite diplomatic—see what we did there—and was straight forward about a Jim Jones reality show being the precursor to Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Nevertheless, Jones took to Instagram to deliver slander and thinly veiled threats.

“Sombody tell this fat mss piggy d*ke p*ssy eatin homo having baby father keep my name out her p*ssy eating mouth @monascottyoung for I make my momma slap u wit a box of twinkies or I beat her at home husband punk hoe *ss up,” was just a portion of Jones’ now deleted message. and

Alas, this is the Internets, and nothing is every truly deleted.

Peep Mona-Scott’s interview below, and Jim Jones’ full message on the flip.

