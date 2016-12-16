Funkmaster Flex Barks On Bow Wow & Lil Yachty, Twitter Goes In

Funkmaster Flex has been engaged in a slight war of words with Bow Wow but turned his attention on so-called “Internet rapers” like Lil Yachty, Trinidad James and more. Flex and Murda Mook and Oun P in the Hot 97 studios, cutting off Oun’s freestyle to call out Bow Wow and Yachty for not having proper bar skills and Twitter had some words about it.

“That’s called motherf**kin’ bars,” screamed Flex in the middle of Oun’s display, then calling out his current target of angst in Bow Wow. “You know nothin’ about that, you know why? Because you a mumble rapper, Bow Wow!”

Yachty got caught with a few of Flex’s strays during the mini-rant before Murda Mook chimed in and dared any rapper to say his name. Oun P tried to take back the moment but Flex might have derailed the momentum after his barking on the state of the game.

Twitter users chimed in with several levels of opinion, throwing barbs at Flex with very few supporting the veteran drive-time DJ’s stances. It’s been a few days going that Flex and Bow Wow have sparked their dormant feud back to life and it appears this current salvo will only fan the flames.

Check out Oun P’s freestyle and Funkmaster Flex’s rant in the clip below. Hit the 6:40 mark to see Flex black out.

—

Photo: YouTube/screen cap

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »