“Trophies”: Drake’s “One Dance” Becomes First Song To Hit 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Drake isn’t doing any complaining about 2016. It what’s been his best career year yet, his hit “One Dance” has become the first song to ever hit 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Billboard reports:

The year of Drake continues, as Toronto’s finest has just racked up a new record, becoming the first artist to reach one billion plays on Spotify for a single track with his smash “One Dance.” The titanic tally clicked over this week (sitting at over 1.001 million as of press time), giving Drizzy yet another trophy to hang on the wall in 2016. The news came just days after Drake took all three top spots on Apple Music’s year-end charts, with his Views album bestingRihanna’s ANTI, Adele’s 25, Frank Ocean’s Blonde and Justin Bieber’s Purpose to lead Apple’s Top 25 Albums chart. “One Dance,” also featuring Wizkid & Kyla, has turned into the rapper’s biggest smash, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for ten weeks and landing at No. 1 on Apple’s Top 25 Songs chart, outpacing Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Rihanna’s “Work” (featuring Drake), Flo Rida’s “My House” and Lukas Graham’s “7 Years.” Both charts compile streams and download data.

The astronomic number is also making Drake richer. According to Spotify Calculator, the song “One Dance” alone has generated $7.2 million in royalties on the service. This is not including Pandora or Apple Music stats.