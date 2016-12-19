Watch Common Interview Serena Williams For The Undefeated [VIDEO]

Serena Williams was the latest athlete to be featured on The Undefeated’s series In Depth and was interviewed by her close friend Common.

For just about an hour, Williams sat down for one of her most open interviews yet. Even though it was with her former flame Common, the talk stayed strictly about her life and accomplishments and didn’t get into personal life territory. Check out the lengthy talk competition, coming from Compton and being a role model below.

Photo: Screenshot

