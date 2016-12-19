CLOSE
Young Thug Tried Crowd Surfing In NYC, Dropped Like A Bad Habit [VIDEO]

Crowd surfing is a time-honored tradition at music concerts, rap shows included. However, it is essential that the crowd be willing to hold the surfer aloft, or struggle may ensue.

Young Thug got a taste of the latter in NYC when he was dropped like a bad habit while attempting to get his crowd surf on.

Reports TMZ:

Thug and 21 Savage had the crowd at Terminal 5 jumping Sunday night, but things took a turn when Thug hurled himself into the sea of fans … no doubt, expecting them to have his back.

Here’s the thing … Thug can’t be more than a buck 60, dripping wet, but you gotta see how the crowd struggled, and eventually just dropped him on his head. It took several minutes, but security eventually dove in too, and rescued him.

Maybe the fans that dropped him were airport workers? You never know.

In other news, Thugger brought out Future, Usher, Wyclef and Remy Ma. See some footage on the flip.

Sunday shit

A post shared by @ josephxbarerra on

Photo: TMZ

Young Thug

