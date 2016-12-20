50 Cent Calling It Quits After Next Album, Allegedly

Could 50 Cent be ready to hang up the mic? In a recent interview with Muscle & Fitness the Southside Jamaica Queens rapper said that after he finishes and releases his long-awaited Street King Immortal album, it’s a wrap.

“I want to finish with that project,” Ferrari told the magazine. “I don’t want to write another record after that. You know how some artists got to have confirmation that they’re right. I have that confirmation in fucking 35, 40 million [albums] that I already sold.”

Given the success he’s experiencing with his hit series Power and the few roles in Hollywood movies he’s been taking on, it’s not surprising that the man who once reportedly banked $100 million off of his Vitamin Water investment is giving up the less lucrative part of his life to focus on his other ventures.

That being said, 50’s been working on Street King Immortal for as long as Obama’s been POTUS, so who knows when he’ll actually put the finishing touches on it. He might pull a Ray Allen and just stay out the game for years before officially calling it a career.

The real question people are asking is will he stay retired or attempt a comeback once some rapper rubs him the wrong way?

—

