Fat Joe Donates 20 Computers To His Old South Bronx Elementary School

Fat Joe is still representing for his old ‘hood. Today (Dec. 20), the Bronx rapper donated 20 computer to his old South Bronx elementary school.

Reports DNA Info New York:

“In order for you to compete and use your creativity like I told you, use that switch I told you about, you have to be up to date with technology, so we’re giving back 20 computers to [P.S.] 146,” he told an auditorium filled with students.

Fat Joe arrived at the Morrisania school around 11 a.m. and was introduced to the students by Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., who said he “exemplifies that spirit of giving.”

The hip-hop star told the students that he used to sit in the same auditorium, but noted that when he was growing up, kids did not often hear that they could do anything if they were willing to put in the work.

“As long as you get an education and you stay focused, the future is yours,” he said. “There’s nothing you can’t do.”