Kanye West and Kim Kardashian To Begin Couples Counseling

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Rumors of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage being on the rocks started gaining more traction after the mental breakdown that hospitalized him for over a week. Reportedly, the couple is heading to marriage counseling. 

Of course, this info comes from “sources.”

Reports the Daily Mail:

The couple’s four-year relationship has become the subject of intense speculation, after it was reported that Kardashian, 36, was considering a divorce from the rapper, 39.

But following a ‘heart-to-heart’ over the weekend, the pair have now decided to get counselling in an effort to mend their marriage, which was rocked by West’s breakdown last month.

A glum-looking West, who spent part of last week with President-Elect Donald Trump in New York, was pictured with his equally gloomy wife on Sunday night, leaving a Santa Monica restaurant.

However a source close to the couple insisted that, contrary to appearances, things have begun to improve. ‘They’re actually doing better,’ said the insider.

The insider basically reiterated the obvious; they want to make the marriage work, they have kids to think about, she loves him, blah blah blah.

Hey, for better or for worse, right?

Photo: WENN.com

Kanye West , kim kardashian

