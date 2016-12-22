Eminem Previews New Hook For Next Cut

Is Eminem reverting back to his Slim Shady persona for his next single?

This past Tuesday (December 20), Eminem appeared on Shade 45’s annual “Hanukkah Radio” special along with Paul Rosenberg and DJ Whoo Kidd and threw out what could be the raunchy hook for his next cut.

“What time? What time are you suckin’ it? What time you suckin’ it?”

Not the most creative hook but definitely a direct hit if executed properly. Is Slim Shady back or is Em just having fun with his fans? Last we hear from Em, he was shooting at Donald Trump and Goerge Zimmerman.

Listen to the snippet below and let us know what do you think?

—

Photo: WENN.com