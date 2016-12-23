Nas Talks Racism, Obama And Muhammad Ali In Interview With Andre Harrell [VIDEO]

Nas had a sitdown with music industry OG Andre Harrell where the duo talked race how not much has changed since the 1960s.

In an interview for Revolt the Queensbridge rapper/entrepreneur shared his thoughts on how Barack Obama being elected President has probably set America back more than it did push it forward. He points out the backlash or “White lash” from him being elected, which in part has resulted in the complete opposite, being Donald Trump, getting voted in to be his successor.

Nas also spoke on how he looks to people like Muhammad Ali for guidance when speaking out on social issues and maneuvering throughout the world in general, given his stature.

“I think about how did Muhammad Ali handle all of that back then? Because here he is, the champion of the world and role model. He wants to use his influence to help things, and he still has to be a role model to children. He doesn’t want to alienate himself or push a certain group back because of his views, but he has to be truthful and say what he feels and to the best that he can to help change things.”

Check out the entire talk below.

Photo: Screenshot