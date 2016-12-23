Fat Joe & Remy Ma Reveal Plata O Plomo Album Cover

To cap off a successful year which saw them top the charts and earn a Grammy nod for their platinum smash “All The Way Up,” Fat Joe and Remy Ma have finally unveiled the artwork for their highly anticipated joint album, Plata o Plomo.

That title is the Spanish phrase meaning “take the money or the lead. Like the album cover, it is a reference to the infamous Pablo Escobar, who in the hit Netflix series Narcos would offer “plata o plomo” to officers standing in his way.

The album cover is a nod to the time the “King Of Cocaine” and his family posed for pictures in front of the White House in 1981. Don’t be surprised if the 12-track album has a few Pablo Escobar inspired skits as well.

Scheduled to drop on February 10, the project boasts features from French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, and BJ The Chicago Kid with production from Cool and Dre.

Check out the tracklist below and let us know if you’ll be coppin’.

1. Beast (ft. Elley)

2. Swear To God (ft. Kent Jones)

3. Spaghetti (feat. Kent Jones)

4. All The Way Up (feat. French Montana & Infrared)

5. How Can I Forget (feat. Kent Jones)

6. How Long (Interlude)

7. Say Yes (ft. Sevyn Streeter & BJ The Chicago Kid)

8. Heartbreak (ft. The-Dream)

9. Cookin (ft. French Montana & RySoValid)

10. Money Showers (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

11. Too Quick (ft. Kingston)

12. Dreaming (ft. Stephanie Mills)

Photo: WENN.com