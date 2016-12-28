Drake Posts Instagram Pic With J.Lo, Twitter Prays For Diddy

Drake is obviously playing some Internet chess by posting a picture of himself holding Jennifer Lopez on a couch. Now people are asking “What Would Diddy Do?”

After weeks of rumors of Drake and J. Lo either working on new music or going together, Drizzy is giving the people what they want by posting this picture.

Here, the Toronto rapper is spotted with J. Lo in his lap as he shoots the camera an eye. Many have already assumed that eye is dedicated to J. Lo’s ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

J. Lo and Diddy’s history is well documented as they were one of the hottest couples in entertainment in the late 90s. That was until that whole hanging around Black folks thing got too hot for J. Lo when she witnessed Diddy’s former artist Shyne shoot up a club on New Year’s Eve. Outside of making a couple hits with Ja Rule, J. Lo hasn’t been spotted with too many rappers since.

Diddy also has a past with Drake. Diddy reportedly punched Drake in a nightclub in 2014 over a misunderstanding about the song “0-100.” There was a “misunderstanding” over the beat as it originally belonged to Diddy, but somehow wound up in the hands of Drake who turned it into a hit song. Diddy would later say that he never put his hands on Drake and that he is his “friend.”

But since beefs trump truths on the internet, Twitter is having fun entertaining the notion that Drake posted his picture to troll Diddy and that he is now somewhere going crazy over it. Check out the reactions below.

Diddy looking at IG right now pic.twitter.com/3nJeZpwV7g — Six 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) December 28, 2016

