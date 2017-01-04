Watch ASAP Rocky Talk MTV, Odd Future Beef And Freestyle With Snoop Dogg On GGN [VIDEO]

ASAP Rocky and Snoop Dogg chopped it up over some fine sativa on a recent episode of GGN.

ASAP Rocky stopped by the Smoker’s Studio and had a candid conversation with Snoop Dogg about everything from his favorite pair of shoes to why he doesn’t eat meat.

But the real gems came when they were at their highest talking about the ups and downs of stardom. Snoop shared his experiences of being signed to Death Row Records when the label was beefing with Bad Boy Records. Snoop has always stressed that he never had a problem with anyone on Bad Boy but was caught in the middle. ASAP likened that to the supposed beef between the ASAP Mob and Odd Future. Rocky spoke on the beef was more so a media plot than an actual conflict, which is why they were eventually able to grow up and come together.

Rocky also spoke on his new roles as the creative director for MTV Labs where he is charged with creating new music-related content and Guess Jeans where we plans on reintroducing the brand to a younger audience.

But the highlight of the video is when ASAP and Snoop break into a freestyle of Mobb Deep’s “The Realest” instrumental. Skip to the 7:40 mark, right after the notorious bikini weather report, to see the cypher.

Photo: Screenshot