Eminem’s “Recovery” Goes Double Platinum

Eminem’s Recovery album has become the first album of 2010 to go double platinum.

The Detroit emcee moved 741,000 copies of the project in its first week and to date has sold 2,112,996 units total making Recovery the highest selling Hip-Hop album this year.

Additionally, Recovery is now back on top of the Billboard charts with 133,000 copies sold in its 8th week on the chart.

As previously reported, Em ‘s album holds the longest number 1 position for albums in 2010 thus far.

The last album to spend four consecutive weeks at number 1 was “Britain’s Got Talent” singer Susan Boyle, whose debut spent six weeks at the number 1 spot in 2009.
Eminem also came in at the #14 spot for the highest earners in Hip-Hop tying with 50 Cent and Young Jeezy with an estimated $8 million earned this year.

