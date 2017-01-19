Future and Ciara Settle Custody Battle Over Baby Future

Future and Ciara have finally settled their custody battle over Baby Future. Don’t expect the petty war to complete come to an end, though.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to the exes tell TMZ … they’ve agreed to joint custody, however, baby Future will be with Ciara most of the time.

Future is frequently on the road, but when he’s back in the ATL he’ll have reasonable access to his son.

Our sources say both Future and Ciara want to close this chapter and move on with their lives.

The custody case has been dismissed.