Cuba Gooding Jr. Files For Divorce

Cuba Gooding Jr. has filed for divorce. No need to act too shocked, the couple has been separated for two years.

Reports TMZ:

Cuba belatedly filed his response to Sara Gooding‘s 2014 separation docs. The O.J. actor is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter, and he’s also willing to show Sara the money in spousal support.

There’s a catch when it comes to splitting all the assets. Cuba wants all of his earnings to remain his and his alone from the date Sara filed for separation. That includes O.J. Simpson $$$.

The couple was married in 1994, the year O.J. …