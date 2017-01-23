Chris Brown On Aziz Ansari’s SNL Joke: “Tell Aladdin Hop Off My D*ck!”

Chris Brown continues to show us who he is by calling Indian-American comedian Aziz Ansari “Aladdin.”

Chris Brown has been tired of people using him as the butt of their jokes for years now. Rightfully so. Brown does try to mind his own business, most of the time. But because he is both famous and infamous, people can’t help themselves.

The latest person to use Brown in a joke was comedian Aziz Ansari who said that “Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics.” The joke was meant to show how many people who voted for Trump probably did so with reservation, just like the people who still support the talented Brown despite all of his controversies.

Well, the audience laughed at the joke, but Brown didn’t find it too funny. Because again, he was just minding his business while someone couldn’t keep his name out their mouth.

In response, he posted [then deleted] an Instagram video saying “can’t f*cking catch a break. This n*gga said, ‘Donald Trump is the Chris Brown of politics.’ I swear I’m gettin’ the f*ck outta here. Don’t f*ckin’ trust what you see. Even salt look like sugar.”

Adding “salt” to that statement, Brown re-posted a headline of the joke and provided some more commentary.

Yep. Chris Brown just called an Indian-American comedian “Aladdin.” This should most definitely go over well. Maybe Brown only saw the headlines and never actually watched the video? There’s no way that he should be that offended. But then again, who wants to be compared to Donald Trump of all people.

Either way, Chris Brown’s mentions are sure to be on fire by the end of the day.

Photo: Instagram