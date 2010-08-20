Lil Wayne To Perform “Welcome Home” Concert Day After Jail Release



The day after Lil Wayne is released from his Rikers Island prison cell, the Young Money head will perform a “welcome home” concert.

While details on the event remain scarce, his protégé Drake broke the news in a live Ustream Thursday with fans.

According to Drizzy, Wayne will perform a concert for his awaiting fans on November 5th, the day after he’s released from jail.

Speaking to 30,000 fans online Drizzy said,

“November 5, (it’s) the Welcome Home Weezy concert…I told you I got you. I would never just Ustream and talk about nothing.”



As previously reported, Lil Wayne is set to be released November 4th after serving 8 months for felony gun possession.

His incarceration comes after police found a loaded hand gun on his tour bus in 2007.