Drake Previews New Song In Amsterdam With Rumored XXXTentacion Connection [VIDEO]

Drake previewed some new music at the Amsterdam date for his The Boy Meets World tour.

Drake treated the sold out crowd at the Ziggo Dome to some new music and it looks like they enjoyed it. The new, yet-to-be-identified song is darker that what we’ve come to expect from Drake. It sounds like some late-90s Three Six Mafia production combined with the Migos-inspired flow that many rapper are using right now.

The first verse is obviously Drake, but many fans are scrambling online to find out who the second verse belongs to. Some are claiming it is Florida rapper XXXTentacion, who has millions of fans on Soundcloud but has yet to break out of the underground. Others are accusing Drake of mimicking XXX’s flow and making it his own. The audio is hard to hear, but it does sound like whoever is rapping the second verse does shoutout XXX, so it could be him after all. If it is, this could be another instance of Drake “discovering” a new artist and co-signing him early.

Check out the video below.

Photo: WENN.com