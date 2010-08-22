Kanye West Promises To Drop A New Song Every Week Until Christmas [Audio]

Kanye West via Twitter, told all of his fans that he will be releasing a new song every week up until Christmas.

Since joining Twitter, Kanye may have said some ridiculous things but this one may be the most ridiculous. With his new album coming out in November, Kanye is not only giving us a new album of music but also a variety of more music between himself and friends.

Kanye goes on to state, it does not necessarily have to be his music, but could be Jay-Z or Drake‘s as well. As for this upcoming week, a lot of speculations is Kanye will release his track “All Of the Lights,” which features Drizzy.

Also check out Kanye’s “Power” Remix featuring Jay-Z and Swizz Beatz