“Issa Check”: Juicy J Is Doing Voiceover Work For Disney Dog Show “Pup Star” [VIDEO]

You say no to Disney checks, Juicy J can’t. Checkout the Memphis rapper doing voiceover work for “Pup Star.”

If you’re wondering what Juicy J has been up to as of late, here’s your answer. He’s the voice behind “P-Diggy” a character on Disney’s show “Pup Star.” The show is about a dog that is chasing their dream of being a singer and signs up to appear on an American Idol type show where canines perform for top prize.

Here is video proof.

Juicy J‘s next album Rubba Band Business is scheduled to drop this Spring.