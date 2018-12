As promised, Juicy J delivered his video for “Ballin,” featuring Kanye West today (Sept. 29). Guys hoop and throw down dunks while the Trippy One got Yeezy to be his hypeman in a warehouse.

The TM88-produced track is from Juicy J’s forthcoming Rubba Band Business: The Album.

That’s all we gotta say for now. Watch the visual for “Ballin” below.

Photo: TIDAL