Karrueche Files Restraining Order Against Chris Brown, Claims Abuse And Death Threats

Chris Brown has been accused of beating his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran and threatening to kill her.

TMZ reports:

Karrueche claims in a sworn statement to the judge, earlier this month Chris “told a few people that he was going to kill me.” She then says Chris told the friends if he can’t have her than no one else can, threatening he was going to “take me out” and “threatened to shoot me.”

Karrueche also says several years ago Chris “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs.” This would have been during the time Chris was on probation for the Rihanna beating.

The legal docs also claim Chris has threatened to harm her friends and even recently threw a drink at one of them.

She worries he’s now putting action behind his words, and that’s why she got the restraining order.