Chris Brown Says He Stalks His Exes, Strengthens His Case As An Abuser [VIDEO]

Chris Brown continues to give people reasons to question his sanity. The talented and troubled singer says he enjoys stalking his exes.

Brown logged onto his favorite platform of expression, Instagram, to share a video explaining why he’s “one of them n*ggas” that will hop fences and blow your phone up after a break-up.

In the brief clip, a presumably intoxicated Brown says:

“Ladies, y’all be complaining about n*ggas being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and sh*t and you get tired of it,” Brown said in the clip. “Well, guess what? I’m one of them n*ggas! If I love you, b*tch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n*gga out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.”

In case you’re not caught up on the list of Brown’s transgressions, people are still mad at him for attacking Rihanna and throwing several tantrums over the last 10 years. Admitting to stalking exes, even in jest, can’t be a good look for him.

Photo: Instagram