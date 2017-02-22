Andre 3000 Partners With Tretorn, Will Release Sneaker Designs In 2018

Andre 3000 has come on board to be an influencer and designer for sneaker brand Tretorn.

WWD reports that ‘Dre will appear in Tretorn’s global campaign this coming fall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their Nylite shoe. In case you forgot, what they looked like, here’s a reminder.

Look familiar?

In addition to designing a 2018 capsule collection, ‘Dre could possibly design some apparel for the brand later down the line. Tretorn hopes that ‘Dre’s influence and the current minimalist trend could be a good look for them.

Dre has some experience in fashion. Outkast had a short-lived clothing line in the early 2000s [that we rarely saw him wearing] and he launched his own clothing line venture called Benjamin Bixby in 2008 that was known for its classic 1930s-inspired looks.

“We wanted to work with Andre because he resonates with all ages and he’s an OG,” said Nick Woodhouse, president of the Authentic Brands Group company which bought Tretorn from Puma last year. “He came to the meeting with sketches of shoes.”

Tretorns were a favorite in Andre’s hometown Atlanta in the 1980s and early-90s for people who leaned towards a “prep” style of dress. So this could be a perfect fit.

