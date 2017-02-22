WATCH: Future Performs “Draco” On The Tonight Show [VIDEO]

Future is the hottest rapper in the game at the moment. Last night (Feb. 22), the Atlanta rapper hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Draco” off his latest, self-titled album.

It was just Future at the front of the stage, with a hype DJ Esco helping out on the turntables.

Shortly after the appearance, Future took to the Internet to reveal he’d be dropping a second new album this Friday (Dec. 24) called Hndrxx.

Strike when the iron is hot, they say.

