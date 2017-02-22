Future Dropping Hndrxx Album On Friday, Pre-Order Available

The rumors turned out to be true—Future is dropping his second album in two weeks this Friday, February 24. The new(er) project is called Hndrxx.
Future took to social media to reveal the new album’s cover.
“Told YALL,I got a fully loaded clip…thought I was bluffing,” he tweeted on Tuesday (Feb. 21) night just before midnight. “I’m never ever gone bullshit my fans #HNDRXX”
The 17-track album, which is executive produced by DJ Esco, is available for pre-order on iTunes.
Word is the project will feature Future getting his sing on instead of the usual rapping found on last week’s self-titled release. “The album I always wanted to make, timing is everything,” said Future on Instagram.
The iTunes pre-order link is right here.
Photo: Instagram