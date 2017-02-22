Future Dropping Hndrxx Album On Friday, Pre-Order Available

The rumors turned out to be true—Future is dropping his second album in two weeks this Friday, February 24. The new(er) project is called Hndrxx.

Told YALL,I got a fully loaded clip…thought I was bluffing #HNDRXX — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 22, 2017

Future took to social media to reveal the new album’s cover.

“Told YALL,I got a fully loaded clip…thought I was bluffing,” he tweeted on Tuesday (Feb. 21) night just before midnight. “I’m never ever gone bullshit my fans #HNDRXX”

The 17-track album, which is executive produced by DJ Esco, is available for pre-order on iTunes.

Word is the project will feature Future getting his sing on instead of the usual rapping found on last week’s self-titled release. “The album I always wanted to make, timing is everything,” said Future on Instagram.

The iTunes pre-order link is right here. See more from Future and his motivation on the flip.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »